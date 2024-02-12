President Akufo-Addo urges MMDAs to take proactive role on unplanned settlements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take a proactive role in preventing unplanned settlements in their respective areas.

The president expressed his concern about this growing problem, which he believes could jeopardize the country's development.



At the inauguration ceremony of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly in Accra on Monday, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Amin Abdul-Rahaman, delivered a message on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.



He urged MMDAs to enforce local regulations to combat this menace.

The president actively sought the backing of assembly members in order to carry out government initiatives within their respective communities.



By securing their support, the President aims to ensure the smooth execution of various projects at the local level.