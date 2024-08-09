President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Appoints David Prah as Director-General of TVET Service

David Prah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed David Prah as the Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, effective August 10, 2024.

Prah, previously Deputy Director-General of Operations at the Ghana TVET Service, succeeds Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, who retired after an extended tenure.



With over 30 years of experience, Prah is a specialist in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Competence-Based Training (CBT).

He has held significant roles in various government agencies, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and COTVET, and has contributed to both national and international academic initiatives.



Read full article