President’s son in-law’s state ambulance contract runs into US$89 million

The Auditor-General has implicated Service Ghana Auto Group Limited (SGAGL) in a significant procurement scandal involving the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The company, partly owned by Stephen Okoro, a relative of President Akufo-Addo, secured contracts worth $89.2 million for the supply and maintenance of ambulances.



The report highlights conflicts of interest, inflated invoices, and misuse of NAS staff for SGAGL's benefit.

Additionally, NAS management is criticized for negligent oversight, leading to financial mismanagement.



The Special Prosecutor has acknowledged a petition to investigate the $34.9 million spare parts deal linked to this controversy.



