Presidential candidates to choose positions on ballot papers today

Source: 3news

Thirteen presidential candidates have been approved by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in Ghana's December 7, 2024 election.

Following a thorough review of nomination forms submitted between September 9 and 13, the EC confirmed the candidates met all legal requirements.



A ballot will be held today, September 20, to determine their positions on the ballot paper.

This development follows a detailed vetting process aimed at ensuring transparency and compliance with electoral laws.



