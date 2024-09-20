Presidential candidates to choose positions on ballot papers today

Menu ›
News
Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Thirteen presidential candidates have been approved by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in Ghana's December 7, 2024 election.
Following a thorough review of nomination forms submitted between September 9 and 13, the EC confirmed the candidates met all legal requirements.
A ballot will be held today, September 20, to determine their positions on the ballot paper.
This development follows a detailed vetting process aimed at ensuring transparency and compliance with electoral laws.
Read full article
Source: 3news