Prioritise neutrality of Civil Service in your manifesto – CLOGSAG to NDC

CLOGASG's meeting with NDC’s 2024 Manifesto Team

Source: GNA

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure the neutrality of the Civil Service in their 2024 Manifesto.

CLOGSAG expressed concerns over political interference in the Service, which undermines civil servants' ability to perform their duties effectively. They called for measures to guarantee permanent neutrality, improve conditions of service, and address pension shortfalls.



The NDC Manifesto Team acknowledged the importance of institutional memory in the Civil Service and promised to prioritize its neutrality.

They also addressed agriculture, housing, and rent issues, promising to improve efficiency, irrigation, and transportation systems, as well as strengthen the Rent Control Office.



Read full article