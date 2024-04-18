Private sector will be enabled to fund road projects under my presidency – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has revealed his vision for road infrastructure development, centered on incentivizing private sector investment.

Kyerematen asserts that traditional government borrowing for road projects is unsustainable and proposes a shift towards private financing to address the country’s deteriorating road networks, particularly in the Western Region.



During a campaign tour of the Western Region, Kyerematen expressed concern over the state of roads in the region, likening it to a neglected quarry pit despite its significant contributions to the country. He emphasized the need for a new approach to road development, highlighting the inefficiency of relying solely on government budgetary resources.



"I’ve made a policy commitment that under an Alan Presidency, financing road projects will not be done with government budgetary resources. I will create an arrangement where the private sector is enabled and supported with incentives to raise the finances to fund road projects.

"The government does not need to borrow money to fund road projects. With the right incentives private investors, both local and foreign, will be drawn to take on such roles," he said.



“This means we have to toll all our major roads. Government resources will then only be restricted to town roads…And it’s not just for roads but all other public infrastructure. If you take the Tema and to some extent the Takoradi Ports, it is a public-private investment. If you take some of the world’s most developed air and sea ports are financed by the private sector, so why not Ghana?" he questioned.



He further expressed confidence in his team's ability to implement these arrangements effectively to drive development in key sectors.