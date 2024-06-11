Privatize ECG or I will take over – Ayariga challenges Gov't on power crisis

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called for urgent measures to resolve the ongoing power outages, known as “Dumsor,” citing the hardships they cause Ghanaians.

He emphasized that the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his team should be held accountable for the mismanagement of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Ayariga proposed that individuals with successful track records should be appointed to lead the ECG.



In a press conference held on June 11, 2024, Ayariga urged the government to consider privatizing the ECG if it cannot manage the company effectively.



He even offered to purchase the ECG himself to ensure reliable electricity for Ghanaians.

“The power crisis, or Dumsor, is a national issue that requires urgent attention and action from the government. We will not sit idly by while our country suffers,” he asserted.



Ayariga also addressed the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major currencies, highlighting its impact on inflation and economic instability.



He attributed the scarcity of foreign exchange reserves to the high demand for dollars and the hoarding of foreign currencies by politicians and businessmen.



Ayariga urged the government to implement policies promoting economic stability and reducing corruption.



