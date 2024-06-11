News

Privatize ECG or I will take over – Ayariga challenges Gov't on power crisis

Hassan Ayariga APC Alan.png Hassan Ayariga

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called for urgent measures to resolve the ongoing power outages, known as “Dumsor,” citing the hardships they cause Ghanaians.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live