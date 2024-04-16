Prof. Adei warns of more economic challenges ahead for Ghana

Professor Stephen Adei

Renowned economist Professor Stephen Adei has cautioned Ghanaians to prepare for anticipated economic hardships in 2025 and beyond.

Prof. Adei pointed out significant delays in the government's debt restructuring efforts as indicative of the challenges ahead. He made these remarks during a media event organized by the Grand Coalition in Accra on Monday, April 15th.



In his address, Prof. Adei urged aspiring political leaders to refrain from making extravagant promises and instead focus on implementing practical strategies to guide the nation through these turbulent times.



He stressed the urgent need for proactive measures to lead Ghana towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

"The reality is that the economic crisis we are in is going to be with us for some time because if you look at the domestic debt exchange programme, most of it has been delayed till 2027, 2028.



"I wish that I will be hearing from those who want to be heads of state and their campaigning—not their grand ideas, how they are going to see us through so that we reach a stage where we have a sustainable development outcome. In other words, we need in this nation, a three-staged agenda for resolving the crisis.



"The second one is laying what we economists call the preconditions of development, what will propel us from thereafter, and then a long-term vision of the Ghana we want to be at least by 2057."