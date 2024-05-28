Prof Akosa advises against group eating to prevent Hepatitis B spread

This mode of transmission makes communal eating particularly hazardous

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa has urged the public to avoid eating foods like fufu in groups from a single bowl to prevent the spread of Hepatitis B.

In a recent health advisory, Prof. Akosa emphasized the risks associated with communal eating, a common practice in many cultures. He explained that Hepatitis B, a serious liver infection, can be easily transmitted through saliva and other bodily fluids, which are often exchanged when multiple people share the same bowl.



This mode of transmission makes communal eating particularly hazardous.



Prof. Akosa stressed the importance of adopting individual servings as a preventive measure to reduce the risk of infection. By promoting better hygiene practices, such as using separate plates and utensils, the spread of Hepatitis B can be significantly minimized.

He also highlighted the broader implications of such practices on public health, noting that reducing the incidence of Hepatitis B infections could alleviate the burden on healthcare systems and improve overall community health.



His recommendations come as part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about Hepatitis B and encourage safer eating habits.



Prof. Akosa's advice aims to foster healthier practices that can help control the spread of infectious diseases in communal settings.