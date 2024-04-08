Prof. Frimpong-Boateng calls for thorough evaluation of free SHS program

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng underscores the necessity of reevaluating the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) initiative.

As an experienced surgeon, he advocates for a thorough review of the program after more than seven years of implementation to address the numerous challenges hindering Ghana's educational system.



In an interview on JoyNews, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and resolving the challenges faced by the Free SHS initiative.



He highlights the need for a comprehensive review process to address issues such as feeding and infrastructure deficits, suggesting that a stagnant approach is not conducive to improvement.

Former President John Dramani Mahama's pledge to review the Free SHS policy if elected has sparked controversy, with the ruling party criticizing the move as an attempt to scrap the flagship program.



While the ruling government condemns the opposition's promise, it acknowledges the necessity of revisiting the Free SHS policy to tackle its persistent challenges effectively.