Prof. Grace Nkansa Asante becomes Ghana's first female full professor in Economics

Prof. Grace Nkansa Asante

Professor Grace Nkansa Asante, hailing from the Department of Economics at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been elevated to the rank of full professor in Economics, marking a historic milestone as Ghana's first female to attain this academic distinction, as ratified by the University Council.

Currently serving as the Vice Dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences within the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST, Prof. Nkansa Asante previously held the position of Head of Department of Economics from 2019 to 2022.



Additionally, she holds a Visiting Lecturer position at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) under the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), showcasing her multifaceted contributions to academia.



With nearly two decades of experience in the education sector, Prof. Nkansa Asante's scholarly pursuits revolve around Economic Policy Analysis, Monetary Economics, and Financial Economics, reflecting her profound expertise in these domains.

Her academic journey includes a Bachelor's and PhD in Economics from KNUST, supplemented by a master's degree from the University of Ghana Legon, underscoring her commitment to academic excellence and continuous learning.



Beyond her scholarly achievements, Prof. Nkansa Asante serves as an ordained Priest in the Anglican Communion, offering spiritual guidance at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Church situated within KNUST.



Prior to her esteemed tenure at KNUST, she made significant contributions as a research officer in the Governance Division of the African Development Bank based in Abidjan, and also served as a public administrator at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, illustrating her diverse professional background and dedication to public service.