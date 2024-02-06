Prof. Gyampo unhappy with declining state of Ghana's electoral processes

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, University of Ghana Chapter, has raised concerns over the declining state of Ghana's electoral processes.

He has addressed concerns related to the proposal for the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to be elected along political party lines. His concerns come after President Akufo-Addo's decision to revoke the appointments of 24 District Chief Executives.



Prof. Gyampo described the current state of Ghana's electoral processes as "nauseating," with candidates securing victory based on financial contributions rather than the popular choices of the people. He voiced the need for a significant shift to prevent potential regrets for the country in the future.

"The output of our electoral processes now is becoming nauseating. The output of our electoral processes has nothing to do with the expression of the popular choices of the people. The output of our electoral processes is now becoming undemocratic with people emerging as having been elected, but they bought their way into the process, they bought their way into the outcome of the process," he said on Joy FM.



"Simply because they were able to pay more money, but democracy in a developing country like ours must thrive to producing candidates who have what it takes to implement tangible solutions to our problems," he added.