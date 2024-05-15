Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang celebrates Mother's Day with women in Takoradi

The event aimed to acknowledge the immense, often unrecognized, contributions of mothers to society

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Vice Presidential Candidate, marked Mother's Day by honoring selected women at the GNAT Hall in Fijai, Takoradi.

The event aimed to acknowledge the immense, often unrecognized, contributions of mothers to society, offering a platform for youth to join in honoring their mothers.



During her address, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised mothers for their tireless efforts in managing households and nurturing children, highlighting their indispensable role in society.



She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to spend the day with these remarkable women, emphasizing the need to uphold Ghanaian values of womanhood rather than adopting Western standards.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the historical resilience and contribution of women to Ghana's progress, encouraging them to continue nurturing and supporting the younger generation.

She urged women to excel in various fields, such as dressmaking, home decoration, catering, and others, underscoring the importance of passing on skills and knowledge to future generations.



The event featured other speakers, including Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, who called for women's support in politics to ensure their interests are represented.



Maribel Akourkor Okine from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Doris Obenewaa Darko from Enterprise Life, and Gladys Egyin, the NDC Western Regional Women's Organizer, also addressed the audience.



Nana Akua Kodu II, the Queen mother of the Essikado Traditional Area, chaired the program, underscoring the importance of celebrating and supporting women in various roles within society.