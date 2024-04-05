Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang engages residents of Tema on NDC's 24-Hour Economy Policy

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang with some NDC memebers in Tema

As part of the campaign to promote the NDC's proposed 24-hour economy policy, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, through the initiative "Yes, Let’s Win Together 2024," took to the streets of Tema, focusing particularly on women and children.

The campaign efforts extended to retail outreach in both Tema West and East, where Prof. Naana engaged directly with residents, providing detailed explanations about the potential benefits of the 24-hour economic policy proposal.



According to a statement, the campaign's emphasis on addressing the challenges hindering the development of youth and women groups through door-to-door campaigns.



During one spontaneous encounter along the Sakumono beach road, Prof. Naana intersected with NDC campaigners rallying support for James Enu, the parliamentary candidate for Tema West. She joined forces with them, expressing appreciation for their dedication to the NDC cause and underscoring the significance of grassroots activism in effecting meaningful change.

The visit to Tema not only underscored Prof. Naana's commitment to inclusive governance but also showcased her ability to connect with communities at a grassroots level, fostering engagement and dialogue.



As the 2024 elections draw nearer, Prof. Naana's advocacy for progressive policies and collaborative leadership continues to resonate with the people of Tema and beyond. Former Deputy Minister of State, Hon. Abu Kansangbata, commended Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her efforts in engaging various youth and women groups during her visit.