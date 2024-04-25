Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's achievements speak for her - Ablakwa

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has defended Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang against critics questioning her readiness for the role of Vice President.

Ablakwa, speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, urged fair assessment of Opoku-Agyemang's illustrious career, highlighting her groundbreaking achievements both nationally and internationally.



He emphasized her trailblazing roles as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university, her leadership in education initiatives, and her international accolades.



Despite her impressive credentials, Ablakwa highlighted the skepticism Prof Opoku-Agyemang faces within Ghana, contrasting it with her international recognition.

He challenged doubts about her readiness, citing her successful tenure as Vice Chancellor, her reforms in education, and her pivotal role in abolishing the shift system in basic schools.



Ablakwa underscored the need to prioritize substance over superficial attributes, lamenting a cultural inclination towards rhetoric over tangible accomplishments.