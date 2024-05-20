Prof. Opoku-Agyemang champions women's role in decision-making at presbytery synod

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, alongside her role as the running mate to NDC's flagbearer, Former President John Dramani Mahama, took a momentous stand for gender equality and environmental stewardship during her appearance as the special guest at the 13th Synod of the Presbytery in the Western Region over the weekend.

Addressing the attendees, she underscored the significance of the synod's theme, "Caring for God’s Creation," as a poignant reminder of humanity's responsibility to protect and preserve the environment, including vital resources like water bodies and natural habitats. The theme resonated deeply with her belief in the intrinsic connection between environmental sustainability and community welfare.



In her impassioned speech, Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the urgent need for greater female representation in decision-making spheres at all levels of society. She argued that diversity in leadership leads to more comprehensive perspectives and decisions that prioritize the collective good over individual interests. "We need many women where key decisions are made," she asserted, "and when conclusions are drawn, they should focus on protecting God’s creation, not on individual selfish interests."



Opoku-Agyemang's call for gender inclusivity in governance and policy-making reflects her broader commitment to social justice and equality. As a trailblazing figure in Ghanaian politics and academia, she has long advocated for women's empowerment and equal participation in public life.

Furthermore, she urged the church to take a proactive role in championing environmental conservation efforts. Highlighting the church's moral authority and influence, she emphasized its potential to lead by example in promoting sustainable practices and ecological awareness within communities.



Opoku-Agyemang's remarks resonated strongly with the audience, sparking discussions on the intersectionality of gender equity and environmental advocacy. Her presence at the synod underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing pressing social and environmental challenges facing Ghana and the world at large.