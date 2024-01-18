News

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang criticizes Akufo-Addo's comments on lack of development in Ekumfi

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang Campaigns In Assin North NDC Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Thu, 18 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has voiced strong criticism in response to President Akufo-Addo's comments on the lack of development in Ekumfi in the Central Region.

Taking to social media platform X, Professor Opoku-Agyemang accused the president of consistently attributing his shortcomings to those who did not support him.

"No one has forgotten his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief from Aflao, about the need to complete one of our e-blocks to pre-empt unnecessary stress.

"Many remember a similar reaction in response to the displaced and traumatized people of the flooded areas in the Volta Region.

"He simply repeated same to the usurpers from Ekumfi as described by the family of our late President, who were granted audience on a matter that is clearly none of their business," she said in the post.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also urged Ghanaians to vote against the NPP in the 2024 general elections, underscoring the importance of prioritizing local area developments.

