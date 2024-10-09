News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang dares NAPO to prove NDC created curriculum on LGBTQ+

Screenshot 20241009 100321.png Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, has challenged Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's running mate, to provide evidence for his claims that the NDC created a curriculum teaching LGBTQ+ issues.

Opoku-Agyemang's remarks came after Prempeh stated he discovered a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum developed under the NDC.

She questioned why these allegations have only surfaced now and called for proof, emphasizing that he should present documents to support his assertions about the curriculum's content.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com