Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges EC to address technical issues affecting voter registration exercise

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 NDC campaign, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address technical glitches in the voter registration process to encourage more people to register.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged the Commission to dedicate themselves to resolving the issues swiftly to ensure that the time lost during the disruptions was effectively recovered.



"I visited some designated voter registration centers this morning after a chaotic start to the exercise yesterday," she stated.



"While I understand that machines do break down, I did not expect the breakdown to occur on such a large scale with consistent problems. I am also informed that some centers could not start yesterday as planned, while other locations registered just a handful due to challenges with the EC’s devices. I sincerely hope that the EC makes up for the lost time and pray that the glitches will be reduced, and we’ll have a smooth registration exercise."

The Electoral Commission reopened the electoral register on Monday, May 7, to capture those who turned 18 years between the last registration and May this year, and to allow those who missed previous registration exercises the chance to participate.



However, initial reports nationwide indicated technical glitches with the registration machines. Fortunately, the challenges were resolved, and most centers were able to register applicants before the close of the first day.