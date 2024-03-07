Prof. Sutherland-Addy advocates for continuation of Efua Sutherland's legacy projects

Efua Theodora Sutherland

Prof. Esi Sutherland-Addy of the University of Ghana calls for the continuation of Efua Sutherland's legacy projects as part of the centenary celebration of the renowned playwright.

The legacy projects include the Efua Sutherland Children's Park, a drama studio at the University of Ghana, and a theater in Ekumfi Atwea.



Prof. Sutherland-Addy emphasizes the importance of preserving these projects and exposing people to the numerous legacies left by icons like Efua Sutherland.



The centenary celebration aims to revive and strengthen the legacy of one of Ghana's celebrated playwrights, poets, educators, and Pan-Africanists, known for her passion for using the Ghanaian language in artistic expression.



Various institutions plan activities, including seminars, theater performances, and exhibitions, to promote Efua Sutherland's works during the centenary celebration.

Efua Sutherland was born on June 27, 1924, and died on January 21, 1996. She was a researcher, poet, children's author, cultural activist, educationist, and a pioneer in establishing post-independence cultural institutions.



She founded the Ghana Society of Writers, the Ghana Experimental Theatre, and the Ghana Drama Studio. As a pioneer indigenous playwright and director, she was the key figure in the development of modern theater in the country.



Her popularly known works include Foriwa (1962), Edufa (1967), and The Marriage of Anansewa (1975).