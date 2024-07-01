Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah has died

Professor Francis Nkrumah

Professor Francis Nkrumah, the 89-year-old son of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Born to Madam Fanny Miller from Elmina, Professor Nkrumah excelled academically, attending St. Augustine’s College and later studying medicine in Germany with a Cocobod scholarship.



He served as the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and played significant roles in poliomyelitis eradication in Africa.

He was a founding member of the Pediatric Association of Ghana and the West African College of Physicians. The WHO Africa Region honored him in 2016 for his contributions to immunization and public health.



