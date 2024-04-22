Professor Grace Nkansa Asante makes history as Ghana's first female Professor of Economics

Professor Grace Nkansa Asante

In a groundbreaking achievement, Professor Grace Nkansa Asante has shattered the glass ceiling in Ghanaian academia by becoming the first woman in the country to be conferred the prestigious title of Professor of Economics.

This historic milestone, according to Graphic Online, comes as a result of her recent promotion at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she is a distinguished faculty member in the Department of Economics.



Professor Nkansa Asante's journey to this landmark achievement is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional intellect.



With nearly two decades of experience in academia, she has specialized in Economic Policy Analysis, Monetary Economics, and Financial Economics, showcasing her profound expertise and commitment to her field.



Her contributions and impact extend far beyond the walls of KNUST. She also serves as a Visiting Lecturer at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), highlighting her recognition and influence in the broader academic community.

Beyond her academic achievements, Professor Nkansa Asante has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service. She has previously served as a research officer for the Governance Division of the African Development Bank in Abidjan and has contributed significantly to public administration at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



Moreover, Professor Nkansa Asante's dedication to her community transcends her professional endeavors. She is also an ordained priest in the Anglican Communion, actively serving at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Church at KNUST. Her multifaceted contributions underscore her as a role model not only in academia but also in public service and community engagement.



Professor Nkansa Asante's groundbreaking achievement sets a significant precedent for future generations of Ghanaian women, particularly those aspiring to pursue careers in economics.



Her success paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse academic landscape in Ghana, inspiring countless individuals to strive for excellence and break barriers in their respective fields.