Professor calls for overhaul of Ghana's University education to tackle unemployment

Professor Felix Nikoi Hammond

The Executive Chairman of Dominion University, Professor Felix Nikoi Hammond, has emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of university education in Ghana.

He believes that the current system is inadequate for addressing the country's socio-economic challenges because it is overly focused on preparing students for white-collar jobs rather than fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.



At the launch of the "Trustworthiness, Experience, Authority, Success, and Expertise" (TEASE) initiative, Prof. Hammond highlighted that the mismatch between university education and market needs is a major factor contributing to high unemployment rates among graduates.



He criticized the current education system for not equipping students with practical skills necessary for self-employment and problem-solving.



Prof. Hammond noted that a successful education system should contribute to economic, social, cultural development, and personal growth. He pointed out that while some universities are attempting to nurture students with these requisite skills, many are still stuck in traditional teaching methods that do not align with the current economic demands.

The TEASE initiative, launched by Dominion University, aims to instill essential values and skills in students, preparing them to be trustworthy and ready to tackle challenging positions in society.



Prof. Hammond explained that this approach is designed to produce graduates who are critical thinkers, effective communicators, and innovative individuals.



To ensure that students gain practical experience, Dominion University plans to introduce internship programs with reputable organizations.



This hands-on training will help students apply what they have learned and better prepare them for the workforce, addressing the current shortcomings of Ghana's university education system.