Progress on Kasoa-Winneba dual carriageway upgrade

The Minister during an inspection of the project

The rehabilitation and upgrading of the 30-kilometer Kasoa-Winneba road into a dual carriage road is steadily advancing, with two contract projects estimated to cost nearly $180 million and funded by the Government of Ghana.

The projects, expected to be completed in three years, are progressing well enough that the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has expressed confidence that significant sections of the dualisation project will be completed and open to traffic by the end of the year.



The scope of work includes the construction of 16 kilometers of service roads, interchanges at Budumbur­am, Awutu Bereku, and Akotsi junctions, as well as a flyover at Sapato.



Additionally, 16 footbridges, 15 box culverts, 51 pipe culverts, and walkways will be constructed. Extra service lanes will be provided at all entry points to the main dualized road to assist commercial drivers in picking up and dropping off passengers.



Upon completion, the project aims to reduce travel times, improve road safety, and enhance traffic flow.



During an inspection of the project, the minister visited the Akotsi Junction in the Gomoa East District and the Kasoa Walantu road, which had been abandoned by the contractor.

He also inspected other road projects in the Central Region, such as the Akwarley-Opeikuma road, the Bawjiase-Kasoa highway, the Ojobi-Senya Breku road, and the Assin Manso-Essiam-Ajumako road.



The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and stated that the contractors had assured him that major sections of the project would be completed and opened to traffic by the end of the year.



The project is of great socio-economic relevance to the area and the nation, and the government remains committed to ensuring its timely completion.



To expedite the completion of roads across the country, the government plans to reassess and possibly re-award abandoned projects. The government also aims to ensure that contractors receive funding promptly to complete the projects.



Despite acknowledging that some road works were abandoned due to lack of funds, the minister assured that the government would mobilize funds to ensure the completion of such projects. He urged all contractors to accelerate their work to improve the quality of life for citizens.