News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah gives LilWin instant healing in Church as he commands him to take of neck gear

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: ghsplash.com

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has received instant healing at the Second Chance Ministry after prayers from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

LilWin, who had been wearing a neck brace following an accident, was invited by the Prophet during a church service.

After the prayers, LilWin removed the neck gear, signifying his immediate recovery. The event, captured on video, has since circulated on the internet.

Read full article

Source: ghsplash.com