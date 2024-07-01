Prophet Adom Kyei Duah gives LilWin instant healing in Church as he commands him to take of neck gear

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has received instant healing at the Second Chance Ministry after prayers from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

LilWin, who had been wearing a neck brace following an accident, was invited by the Prophet during a church service.

After the prayers, LilWin removed the neck gear, signifying his immediate recovery. The event, captured on video, has since circulated on the internet.



