News
Prophet Adom Kyei Duah gives LilWin instant healing in Church as he commands him to take of neck gear
Mon, 1 Jul 2024
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has received instant healing at the Second Chance Ministry after prayers from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.
LilWin, who had been wearing a neck brace following an accident, was invited by the Prophet during a church service.
After the prayers, LilWin removed the neck gear, signifying his immediate recovery. The event, captured on video, has since circulated on the internet.
