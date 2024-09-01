Prophet El Bernard reveals 2024 Election vision, foresees President's return

According to the Prophet, someone will return as President

Source: GH Page

Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun has made headlines as the first Ghanaian prophet to publicly speak about the 2024 elections.

With the polls set for December 7, he revealed that God has shown him the winner multiple times since 2021, with the latest vision occurring on July 12, 2024.



According to the Prophet, someone will return as President, but issues will arise with the Vice President.



Addressing rumors, he clarified that he did not claim John Mahama would lose.

Prophet Bernard also mentioned he would vote for the leader revealed to him by God.



