News
Prophet El Bernard reveals 2024 Election vision, foresees President's return

Page809f8420028474f5c420a5a143535001 According to the Prophet, someone will return as President

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: GH Page

Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun has made headlines as the first Ghanaian prophet to publicly speak about the 2024 elections.

With the polls set for December 7, he revealed that God has shown him the winner multiple times since 2021, with the latest vision occurring on July 12, 2024.

According to the Prophet, someone will return as President, but issues will arise with the Vice President.

Addressing rumors, he clarified that he did not claim John Mahama would lose.

Prophet Bernard also mentioned he would vote for the leader revealed to him by God.

Source: GH Page