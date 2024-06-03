News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Prophet Kofi Oduro slams government after he experienced ‘dumsor’ while preaching

Prophet Kofi Oduro 332.png Prophet Kofi Oduro

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: ghanaown.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro has recently criticized Ghana's leaders and administration for the ongoing power outages, known as 'dumsor,' after it interrupted his church sermon.

He highlighted the contrast with other countries where such issues are rare, and citizens are given advance notice for any disruptions.

He expressed disappointment in Ghana's leaders defending the nation's failing systems and emphasized the need for accountability for their actions.

Read full article

Source: ghanaown.com