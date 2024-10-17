Prophet Salifu Amoako’s church members attack EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent

Inusah sustained wrist injuries and lost his phone during the incident

Murtala Inusah, the Legal Affairs Correspondent for EIB Network, was attacked by supporters of Bishop Salifu Amoako at the High Court in Accra.

The attack occurred when the journalist attempted to film Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, who were in court following the arrest of their son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, involved in a fatal car crash.



Inusah sustained wrist injuries and lost his phone during the incident.

Supporters, angered by the prophet’s arrest, argued the crash was spiritually influenced.



The couple was granted GHS50,000 bail after pleading not guilty.



