News
Prophets are now perceived as ‘conmen’ – Mensa Otabil

Otabil 631x424 Mensah Otabil

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church criticized the perception of prophets as "conmen" due to the actions of some religious leaders.

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church criticized the perception of prophets as "conmen" due to the actions of some religious leaders. Speaking to his congregation, he lamented that the title of "prophet" has been "cheapened," highlighting the lack of regulatory oversight and diminishing trust in clergy.



Source: 3news