Proposals in NPP’s 2024 manifesto are designed to provide solutions – Dan Botwe

Dan Botwe

Dan Botwe, the 2024 Campaign Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized that all promises made by the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the newly launched manifesto are aimed at addressing Ghana's current challenges.

Unveiled on August 18th in Takoradi, the manifesto includes commitments to abolish betting taxes and the E-levy, transform the economy, create jobs, enhance infrastructure, and reform sectors like health and education.

Botwe highlighted that these proposals are intended to solve everyday problems faced by Ghanaians, reflecting the NPP's dedication to service and practical governance.



