News
Protest: Fight in me died during EndSars – Burna Boy breaks silence

Burna Boy 754x424 Burna boy

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Afrobeat star Burna Boy has addressed the recent nationwide hunger protests in Nigeria, stating that his commitment to activism ended on October 20, 2020, during the EndSARS protests.

Afrobeat star Burna Boy has addressed the recent nationwide hunger protests in Nigeria, stating that his commitment to activism ended on October 20, 2020, during the EndSARS protests. He cautioned fans against invoking his name in the current protests, expressing disillusionment with the movement.



Source: vanguardngr