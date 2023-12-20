Protozoa bolsters Suhum NPP with a generous donation of GHC10,000

The constituency secretary Stephen A. Odame received the financial contribution

The director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, affectionately known as Protozoa, donated GHC10, 000 to bolster the electoral monitoring initiatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum in the just ended district assembly and unit committee elections.

Also present was the constituency treasurer and assistant secretary. This noteworthy support is poised to elevate the party’s monitoring capabilities, ensuring a robust and successful electoral process, the executives said.

Expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the constituency, Odame called on others to emulate the benevolent gesture of Protozoa.



Some party members in the constituency have hailed Protozoa, saying his donation helped to monitor the election effectively.