Publish pictures of EC’s returning officers for 2024 elections-MFC

Solomon Owusu

Source: Class FM Online

Mr. Solomon Owusu, spokesperson for the Movement for Change, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to publish the names and pictures of all Returning Officers for the December 2024 general elections to ensure transparency.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, Owusu highlighted the Ejisu by-election, alleging EC officers influenced the outcome in favor of the New Patriotic Party.

He argued that making Returning Officers' identities public would prevent election rigging and protect EC officials from potential harm, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the elections.



