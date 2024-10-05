News

Publish the Deloitte audit report – Ablakwa tells Nat’l Cathedral Secretariat

AblakwaScreenshot 2024 10 05 080335.png Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the National Cathedral Secretariat to publish the 2020 audit report, which they claim found no issues.

He questions the Secretariat's interpretation, noting that $58.1 million has been spent on the project, excluding $3.5 million in donations.

Despite the Secretariat's claims, Ablakwa has raised concerns about financial improprieties and suggested possible charges against individuals involved.

The audit by Deloitte is ongoing, and the Board emphasizes its importance for the project's credibility and public support.

Source: 3news