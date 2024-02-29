Publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor – Jinapor tells government

John Jinapor

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu and Minority spokesperson for Energy, has asked the government to release a schedule for the ongoing power outages to allow citizens to better plan their daily lives.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Mr. Jinapor emphasized that the persistent denial by government officials about the existence of load shedding was no longer acceptable.



“We are reliably informed that dumsor will continue today at 12:00, and it’s only fair that Ghanaians are made aware,” he said.

Mr. Jinapor cited financial constraints as the reason the government is struggling to purchase sufficient fuel for some thermal plants, resulting in power generation challenges.



“The best this government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can do is to publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor, so people can plan their lives,” he added.