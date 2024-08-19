Pure concert party — Asiedu Nketiah on NPP manifesto launch

This sets the stage for a heated political debate ahead of the 2024 elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 manifesto, calling it a "pure concert party" lacking substance.

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia dismissed the manifesto as a publicity stunt, accusing the NPP of making empty promises and reusing old ideas.



He questioned the sincerity of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision, suggesting it was a desperate attempt to gain attention rather than offering real solutions to Ghana's issues.

This sets the stage for a heated political debate ahead of the 2024 elections.



