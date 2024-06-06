Putin warns Russia could provide weapons to strike West

Putin was speaking to foreign journalists at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Source: BBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow may arm countries to attack Western targets in response to the West's supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

Putin criticized Germany and the US for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, saying it could lead to "very serious problems".



He also warned against assuming Russia would never use nuclear weapons, citing its nuclear doctrine. Putin dismissed the idea of Russia attacking NATO territory, calling it "complete nonsense".

The comments come amid fierce fighting in Ukraine and increased tensions between Russia and the West.



