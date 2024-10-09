PwDs in Bono Region hopeful in NPP’s ‘public recruitment policy

PwDs welcomed the promise with excitement and urged preparations for potential employment

Source: GNA

People with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Bono Region expressed hope that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 manifesto pledge to establish a public sector recruitment quota for PwDs will be fulfilled.

PwDs welcomed the promise with excitement and urged preparations for potential employment.



They also supported the proposed free tertiary education scholarships for PwDs and the creation of jobs for artisanal workers.

The Sunyani Youth Development Association praised the NPP's plan to train one million youth in digital skills but stressed the importance of it being more than a political promise. Beauticians also requested government investment in their sector.



Read full article