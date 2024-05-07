Pwalugu Police Training School graduates 179 new officers

Out of the 179 new officers, 74 were females

The Pwalugu Police Public Safety Training School has successfully graduated its second batch of 179 new police officers in 2024, marking a significant milestone in bolstering the country's law enforcement capabilities.

These new officers, having completed a rigorous training program, are now equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve and protect the citizens of Ghana effectively.



Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raymond Weijong Ali Adofiem, who presided over the passing out parade, commended the graduates for their dedication and hard work.



He emphasized the crucial role they would play in maintaining law and order in the country, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.



Addressing the graduates, ACP Weijong highlighted the importance of professionalism and integrity in their roles as police officers. He emphasized the Police Administration's commitment to becoming a world-class Police Service, capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective, and peaceful services up to international standards.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, called on the new officers to build public confidence and trust by avoiding negative conduct that could tarnish the image of the Police Service.



He emphasized the critical nature of their role, especially considering the current developmental and governance challenges facing the country and the sub-region.



The graduation of these officers signifies a positive step towards enhancing law enforcement efforts in Ghana, ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.