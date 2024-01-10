QNET feeds and clothe 105 needy orphans and street children in the Western Region

File Photo

QNET, a prominent lifestyle and wellness company, utilizes a direct selling business model to provide exclusive products for individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, QNET has donated bags of rice, gallons of oil, packs of assorted drinks, boxes of noodles, packs of biscuits, toiletries, school bags, and clothing to over 105 orphans and street children at the Father’s Home Care Ministries in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

“For many years, QNET as a company has been consistent with positively affecting the lives of people in Ghana and other places where it operates. In our own unique way, we always ensure we bring some joy and happiness to those who need it the most, especially during festive periods like Ramadan, Christmas, New Year celebrations and others. The donation to the Father’s Home Care Ministries in Takoradi is in line with our regular practice of supporting the needy and most deprived people in society. This initiative is aligned with our CSR and company’s philosophy – Raise Yourself to Help Mankind (RYTHM) and it aims to enrich the lives of these vulnerable children,” Mr Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of QNET sub-Saharan Africa explained.



Accepting the timely donation on behalf of Rev. Francis Jackson, Founder of the Orphanage, Miss Adwoa, one of the children in the home, thanked QNET. “We are happy because you have remembered us and donated to us. These items are our lifelines and they will go a long way to sustain us and keep our hopes alive.”



According to Rev. Jackson, “The Father’s Homecare Ministries was registered in 2001 with the Department of Social Welfare in Ghana. The orphanage runs on a foster family setting and encourages strong family living. This is to help children develop their potentials and have a sense of belonging. More than 600 children and youth have been nurtured by the orphanage and some of them now have started their own families and are either gainfully employed or operating their own businesses.”

QNET, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, RYTHM Foundation, has been supporting and implementing other social responsible initiatives such as supporting the deaf and blind children at ANOPA, an NGO in the Central region dedicated to empowering blind and deaf children through sports and education. ANOPA Project, a non-governmental organisation based in Cape Coast, in the Central Region of Ghana, provides sports-based intervention that improves the inclusion and integration of vulnerable groups and to build a platform for children with disabilities to learn essential life skills and more through sports education.



In the past, QNET has made several timely donations to other notable institutions and organisations such as the National Chief Imam Educational Foundation, Ghana Immigration Service, Okomfo Anokye Hospital, Ghana Police Hospital, Kumasi South Hospital, Timataaba Orphanage and many others across the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East and Western Regions of Ghana. In recognition of its exemplary social interventions, QNET’s RYTHM Foundation won the CSR Award for Youth and Disability Inclusion at the 2023 Ghana CSR Excellence Awards organised by the Centre for CSR, West Africa.