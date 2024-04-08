Qatar Charity inaugurates Hayaat SHS in Oyibi

The school has 10 classrooms, a library, three offices, 24 washrooms, and residential units

Qatar Charity, along with education stakeholders, local Chiefs, and the envoy of Qatar, celebrated the inauguration of the new Hayaat Senior High School in the Oyibi Saasabi Akuapem Obosomasi area.

The newly established "Hayaat Senior High School" features 10 classrooms, a library, three offices, 24 washrooms, and residential units including five one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. Additionally, the school compound includes a newly constructed mosque capable of accommodating approximately 240 worshippers.



During the commissioning ceremony presided over by Shaik Yushau Tahir Kuta, gratitude was extended to all involved, including the Chiefs of Oyibi and residents of the Sasaabi area.



Representing the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Francis Mishiami emphasized the importance of ongoing support for the school, highlighting its critical role in community development.





Dr. Naseeba Swallah Tahir, Director of Hayaat Senior High School, reiterated the institution’s commitment to nurturing responsible individuals through education, emphasizing its role in combating societal issues like corruption.



Nana Donkor Manianor (II), the Mankrado of Akewpim Obusomasi, expressed gratitude to Qatar Charity for their contribution to local development initiatives and urged prioritization of maintenance efforts for the new school.



Mr. Hassan Owda, Director of Qatar Charity, along with Hamad El-Sweidi, Deputy Ambassador of Qatar, outlined the organization’s mission to support education for future professionals vital for community growth, highlighting the pivotal role of education in societal progress.



Shaik Tahir Uttah offered prayers for Qatar Charity, acknowledging its significant humanitarian contributions globally, and praised Qatar's leadership in humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations in the Middle East.