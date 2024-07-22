Radio presenter’s defilement narration: court grants accused person bail

Piesie must report to the police thrice weekly

Source: GNA

A Sunyani-based radio presenter, Bismarck Nana Poku Piesie, has been accused of claiming he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, and has been granted bail by a Fiapre Circuit Court.

Bail conditions include four sureties, two justified with GHC800,000 each, and passport seizure.



Piesie must report to the police thrice weekly.



His plea was not taken, and the trial begins on August 22, 2024.

Initially denied bail due to potential interference with investigations, his legal team successfully argued for bail.



The case arose after a video surfaced where Piesie made the claims, which he later said were hypothetical fo



