News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Rain destroys GH¢1.2m SOCO culvert project at Zingu

ZinguxomScreenshot 2024 09 28 062906.png Residents have noted that a previously built culvert by the community remains intact

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

A culvert in Zingu, Wa Municipality, has collapsed after heavy rains, causing distress among locals who depend on the road for access to vital services.

The culvert, part of a GH₵1.2 million project under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) initiative, was poorly constructed, according to community leaders.

They demand urgent action from authorities, either to build a standard culvert or restore the valley to its original state.

Residents have noted that a previously built culvert by the community remains intact, highlighting deficiencies in the SOCO project's execution.

Read full article

Source: GNA