Rainstorm causes havoc in Obuasi, 10 hospitalized

Facilities of Obuasi Senior High Technical School were also flooded

A rainstorm in Obuasi has left 10 individuals hospitalized at the Obuasi government hospital due to injuries sustained during the havoc caused by the storm.

Reports indicate extensive damage to properties valued at thousands of Ghana cedis at Obuasi Senior High Technical School (O’SEC TEC) and Kofikrom.



Classrooms, boys' dormitories, the science lab, and storerooms at O’SEC TEC were flooded during Thursday’s heavy rain. Additionally, the school's fence wall collapsed.



Ernest Wiafe, the school's headmaster, expressed concern that the destruction would significantly disrupt teaching and learning activities. He highlighted the imminent challenge of accommodating over 200 boys in the dormitory, which had its roof torn off, as Form 2 Senior High School (SHS) students are scheduled to report on Tuesday.

Furthermore, with the upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), students will require the science lab for practical sessions, but the lab's roof has also been damaged.



Wiafe appealed urgently to the authorities to provide assistance in repairing the damaged dormitories and classrooms to prevent further disruption.



The Odikro and Assembly member of Kofikrom, Nana Kwadwo Obeng, and Joseph Mensah expressed gratitude that there were no fatalities. They confirmed that officials from NADMO and the Coordinating Director of the Assembly had visited the affected areas and assured assistance.