Rainstorm damages classrooms at Adinkrakrom M/A basic school

Adinkrakrom M/A Basic school affected by rainstorm

A rainstorm wreaked havoc at Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School near Agogo in the Asante Akyem North district, tearing off classroom roofs on Wednesday.

According to Sikanya Justice, the Assemblyman of Magyeda electoral area, the school's compound was strewn with roofing sheets, some hanging precariously, following the storm.

Headmaster Nyezie Dery Michael reported that the classroom roofs were ripped off by the rainstorm after school hours.