Ras Mubarak and ex-wife clash over child support in social media feud

MubaScreenshot 2024 09 10 104021.png Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their childre

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: thehawknewspaper.com

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, publicly clashed with his ex-wife, Portia Rasheeda Adams, on social media after receiving an accusatory message from her.

Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their children and paying only GH₵10k of a GH₵63k school bill, calling him "useless" and threatening legal action to remove his name from their children's documents.

In a fiery response, Mubarak labeled Adams a "scheming manipulator," accusing her of living a fake life as a realtor and making decisions about their children’s schooling without his consent.

The dispute has sparked a heated debate online as the couple's feud continues to unfold.

Source: thehawknewspaper.com