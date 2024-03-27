Ras Mubarak produces 'dumsor' timetable after Energy Minister's comments

Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak, former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern region, has responded to Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's call for a load-shedding timetable amid ongoing power outages.

In a timetable circulating on social media, addressed to the Minister, Mr. Mubarak proposed a 24/7 plan for implementation, specifically for residents in East Legon and Adjiriganor.



This move comes after Dr. Opoku Prempeh rejected calls for a load-shedding timetable on Monday, asserting there was no power crisis in the country. He equated the demand for such a timetable to wishing ill upon the nation.



The rejection came after the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to produce a load-shedding timetable within 24 hours.

The Minister's stance has since drawn criticism.



Below is Ras Mubarak's 'dumsor' timetable:



