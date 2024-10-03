Rawlings told me Mahama would never be President of Ghana again – Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah said Rawlings made this statement two months before his death

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, claims the late former President Jerry John Rawlings told him that John Mahama would never become Ghana’s President again.

Speaking on Onua FM, Owusu Bempah said Rawlings made this statement two months before his death, citing Mahama’s past actions and statements as reasons.

"He told me emphatically that Mahama’s utterances and demeanour will prevent him from becoming President again," Owusu Bempah stated, emphasizing that he would not misrepresent Rawlings' words.



