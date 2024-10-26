Read the Agyapade3 book and you will understand why the country is messed up – Dr. Sorkpah tells Ghanaians

Dr. Anthony Sorkpah, NDC Communication Officer

Dr. Anthony Sorkpah, NDC Communication Officer, has accused the ruling NPP of corruption and resource mismanagement.

Speaking on Ahotor FM, he claimed the NPP leased over 320 mining sites, worsening environmental damage and draining Ghana’s resources.



Dr. Sorkpah argued that the government prioritizes self-interest over national welfare, sending corrupt officials to tackle illegal mining, or galamsey.

Citing UN concerns over potential water scarcity by 2030, he warned that *galamsey* and water treatment costs threaten Ghana's water security. He urged Ghanaians to vote out the current administration, accusing them of misusing public funds.



