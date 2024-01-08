Real Estate company petitions Ga Mantse over alleged land fraud

Ga Manste palace

Revealedtruth Company, a Ghanaian-owned real estate agency, has formally submitted a petition to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, seeking intervention in a suspected case of land fraud involving Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankata II.

In the petition, signed by the company's Director, Revealedtruth Company Limited provided a detailed account of the transactions with Asafoatse Nii Kojo Nseni Mankata II and expressed concerns over the alleged failure of the traditional ruler to fulfill his obligations.



According to the petition, the company was engaged by one its top clients, to facilitate the purchase of a piece of land on their behalf. After negotiations, Revealedtruth Company and Asafoatse Nii Kojo Nseni Mankata reached an agreement for the acquisition of an 8-acre land at a cost of GHC320,000.

Despite the company making the full payment, the traditional ruler has purportedly not fulfilled his commitment to peacefully deliver the agreed-upon piece of land. This has led to the firm contemplating involving the Ghana Police Service, putting Revealedtruth Company in a precarious position.



In light of these challenges, Revealedtruth Company has turned to the Ga Mantse office for assistance, expressing confidence in the traditional authority's ability to bring a swift resolution to the matter and prevent it from escalating into a legal dispute.